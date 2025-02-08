Parvesh Verma's daughters Trisha and Sanidhi thank voters after his big win against Arvind Kejriwal

Parvesh Verma of the BJP emerged as the giant-killer in the Delhi Assembly elections, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. Trisha and Sanidhi, daughters of Parvesh Verma who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency.(X/ANI)

Verma’s family expresses gratitude

Following the historic win, Verma’s daughter Sanidhi expressed her excitement while speaking to news agency ANI.

“We all are very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years. We have always accepted the roles entrusted to him by the party, and this time too, we will do so happily,” she said.

Verma’s other daughter, Trisha, also conveyed her gratitude to the voters, taking a swipe at AAP’s governance.

“We thank the people of New Delhi for their support. The people of Delhi will never repeat the mistake of giving a second chance to someone who governs by telling lies. We always knew there would be a clear-cut victory—we were just waiting for the right time. This time, the people of Delhi did not let lies win,” she remarked.

BJP’s strong performance in Delhi

The election trends reflected a decisive shift in voter sentiment, with the BJP leading in 45 out of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats.

The saffron party has been out of power in the national capital since 1998, while AAP dominated Delhi’s political landscape for the past decade, securing landslide victories in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

Delhi, home to 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the elections held on 5 February.

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Born on 7 November 1977, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma hails from a politically influential family. He completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before pursuing higher education at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. He later earned an MBA from the Fore School of Management.

Verma is the son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior BJP leader. His uncle, Azad Singh, also played a crucial role in Delhi’s politics, serving as the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contesting the 2013 assembly elections from Mundka on a BJP ticket.

In 2013, Verma made his electoral debut by defeating Congress leader Yoganand Shastri in Mehrauli. He later shifted to national politics, winning the 2014 Lok Sabha election from West Delhi. He successfully retained the seat in 2019, securing a record-breaking victory margin of 578,486 votes over Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra.

A former member of the Standing Committee on Urban Development and the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MPs, Verma did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, choosing instead to return to state politics.