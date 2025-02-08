'Mini Arvind Kejriwal': Young AAP supporter steals the show amid Delhi election results

A very young supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is stealing hearts on social media after dressing up as Arvind Kejriwal. The first-standard student arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's residence dressed like him to show support for the party as counting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi results 2025: A young supporter of AAP, Avyan Tomar, dressed as Arvind Kejriwal. (X/@ANI, File Photo)

“A young supporter of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Avyan Tomar reached the residence of Arvind Kejriwal dressed up as him to show support,” ANI wrote as they shared a video of the little supporter.

The kid, Avyan Tomar, is seen dressed in a sweater and spectacles, akin to Kejriwal. He also sports a moustache. In the clip, he is seen standing outside the AAP leader’s residence with his father. Talking about his son, Rahul Tomar, Avyan Tomar's father, told ANI, “We always come here on result days. The party has also given him the name of 'Baby Muffler Man'.”

Who is Avyan Tomar?

For the first time, in 2020, Avyaan stole people’s hearts when he was pictured all dressed up in signature Kejriwal sweater and spectacles. Standing outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters, he was seen in an AAP cap, a muffler, and a sketched moustache.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi earlier expressed confidence in her party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. She affirmed that the people of Delhi, including her constituency Kalkaji, would support the AAP in re-electing Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the Election Commission website, as of 12:49 pm, BJP is leading in 48 seats and AAP is leading in 22 seats. As for the Kalkaji constituency, where vote counting is underway, AAP’s Atishi and Congress candidate Alka Lamba are trailing. BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is leading from the constituency.

What are your thoughts on this special AAP supporter?