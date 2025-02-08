Menu Explore
Delhi election results memes: 5 rib-tickling posts that sum up voters’ reactions

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 08, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Delhi election results memes: People are sharing hilarious posts while waiting to see who will rule the capital city.

Delhi election results memes: The Election Commission of India began counting of votes at 8 am today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raced ahead in early trends, with the candidates leading on over 40 seats. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) narrowed the gap with the passing of time. Their candidates were leading in over 30 seats at 10:30 am. While eagerly waiting to see who’ll rule the national capital, many have been using social media to express their opinions with a mix of humour and political commentary.

Delhi election results memes: Are you posting memes on X too? (Screengrab (X))
Delhi election results memes: Are you posting memes on X too? (Screengrab (X))

Check out some of the rib-tickling memes:

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday. The AAP and BJP are the top contenders hoping to form a government in the country’s capital. The voting for 70 seats of the Delhi assembly was conducted on February 5. While the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking a third term in the capital city, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to regain its power after 27 years.

As of 10:56 am, BJP is leading in 41 seats, and AAP is leading in 29 seats.

