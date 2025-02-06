American woman 'stranded' in Pakistan sparks meme frenzy as internet overflows with Reels and jokes

The internet has a new obsession—Onijah Andrew Robinson. From Instagram reels to edits, social media users are remixing her viral voice clips, turning her demands into meme-worthy content. “Give me money,” she declared in a press conference, and now her voice is everywhere. Creators are using her sound bites to narrate everyday struggles, while her dramatic journey in Pakistan has left the internet both amused and baffled. Onijah Andrew Robinson came to Pakistan in October 2024. (Instagram )

Robinson, a 33-year-old American, made headlines after travelling from New York to Karachi in October 2024 to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, a 19-year-old she claimed to have met online. However, what began as a cross-continental love story quickly turned into a bizarre and unfortunate ordeal.

Take a look at some of the posts:

Stranded in Karachi

According to The Independent, Robinson’s journey took an unexpected turn when Memon refused to marry her, stating that his family would never accept the match. Left alone in Karachi, Robinson found herself without a place to stay as her tourist visa neared expiration.

Determined to confront Memon, she camped outside his residence, only to discover that the entire family had vacated the house and locked it up. Stranded and rejected, Robinson’s presence in Pakistan soon gained widespread attention. She took to social media to express her frustrations, turning into a viral sensation.

Viral demands

In an unusual move, Robinson held a press conference at the Chhipa Welfare Organisation’s office, making bold financial demands. “Give me money. The government should give me $100,000,” she declared.

Her demands didn’t stop there. In another widely shared video, she insisted, “I need $20,000 by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government.” She further elaborated, “I want 20K up front, 5K-10K to stay here every week, and I want those demands from the government right away.”

Despite multiple NGOs offering her assistance, including financial aid and a return ticket to the U.S., Robinson initially refused to leave. She continued to insist that she had already married Memon online. “Make sure you get this on your camera, I’m married to Nidal Ahmed Memon, we are moving to Dubai very soon. We’re going to have our baby in Dubai,” she announced.

As Robinson’s story gained international attention, a man identifying himself as her son, Jeremiah Robinson, spoke to Pakistani media. He claimed that his mother suffers from “mental bipolar disorder,” adding another layer of complexity to the viral saga. Robinson is now reportedly on her way back to the U.S.

