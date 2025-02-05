American woman ‘stranded’ in Pakistan after arriving to marry 19-year-old, demands $100,000 from government

The American woman who was ‘stranded’ in Pakistan after landing in the country last year to marry a 19-year-old local man is finally on her way back to the United States. Onijah Andrew Robinson, 33, traveled to Karachi in October 2024 to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, 19, whom she claimed to have met online. Onijah Andrew Robinson reached Pakistan last year to marry a 19-year-old.

However, her long journey from New York to Karachi ended in disappointment and sparked a bizarre tale that has captivated social media viewers.

Stranded in Karachi

According to The Independent, when Robinson landed in Pakistan, she was jilted by Memon, who said his family would never accept the match. This left her “stranded” in Karachi for several days as her tourist visa expired.

After this rejection, Robinson began to wander around Karachi aimlessly. The American woman even camped outside Memon’s residence, but found the entire family had locked up and vacated the house.

Her story gained wider attention after she began making demands on social media, becoming a TikTok sensation in the process. She even organised a press conference in Pakistan, where she made further demands.

A series of demands

In her press conference at the Chhipa Welfare Organisation's office, Robinson said, “Give me money. The government should give me $100,000.”

“I need $20,000 by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government,” she said.

“I want 20K up front, 5K-10K to stay here every week, and I want those demands from the government right away,” the American woman was heard demanding in another clip that went viral on TikTok.

According to Tribune Pakistan, Robinson refused to leave the country despite NGOs extending help in the form of a return ticket and financial assistance. She also claimed to have married Memon online.

“Make sure you get this on your camera, I’m married to Nidal Ahmed Memon, we are moving to Dubai very soon. We’re going to have our baby in Dubai,” she announced at one point.

Eventually, a man claiming to be her son, Jeremiah Robinson, gave an interview to Pakistani media where he said his mother suffers from a “mental bipolar disorder.”

The Independent and other media houses reported yesterday that Robinson is finally on her way back to the US after her months-long stay in Pakistan.