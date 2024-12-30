Pakistani man wins hearts by arranging his mother's second marriage: 'Queen raised a king'

A touching story from Pakistan has captured the hearts of the internet, as a young man earned widespread praise for helping his mother embrace a second chance at love and life by arranging her marriage. A Pakistani man touched hearts by supporting his mother’s second marriage.(Instagram/muserft.ahad)

A son’s love for her mother

In a moving video shared on Instagram, Abdul Ahad documented emotional moments with his mother, culminating in her joyous nikaah (marriage ceremony). The video showcased their deep bond, with scenes of the mother-son duo sharing heartfelt exchanges before transitioning to the vibrant celebration.

“For the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us,” Abdul narrated in the video. “But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom to take a second chance at love and life after 18 years.”

The video concludes with touching visuals of the nikaah ceremony, a moment filled with blessings, smiles, and heartfelt well-wishes from family and friends.

Check out the heartwarming clip here:

Overwhelmed by love and support

In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photo from the ceremony alongside a heartfelt note: “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming,” he wrote. “I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not be able to respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”

Take a look here at the post:

Social media reacts

Abdul’s brave and progressive gesture struck a chord with social media users, drawing admiration for challenging societal norms and prioritising his mother’s happiness.

One commenter expressed, “This is so inspiring! It’s not easy to stand by your loved ones against traditional mindsets.” Another wrote, “What a beautiful bond you share. Your mother is lucky to have you.”

A third user remarked, “This is the kind of love and respect that needs to be normalised in our society.” Others chimed in with comments like, “Abdul, you are a true role model,” and, “May your family continue to receive blessings for this selfless act.”