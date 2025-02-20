Ashish Sood takes oath as Delhi minister in CM Rekha Gupta's cabinet | 5 facts about him

Ashish Sood was sworn in as a Delhi minister in chief minister Rekha Gupta's Cabinet on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan during the BJP government's oath-taking ceremony. The new ministers took oath alongside Rekha Gupta in a grand event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in the national capital. Ashish Sood took oath as Delhi cabinet minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.(YouTube/BJP)

Along with Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh also took oath as Cabinet ministers.

Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh along with other Union ministers and NDA chief ministers, also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP ended its 27-year losing streak in Delhi, securing a two-thirds majority and defeating AAP in the year's first electoral battle. The party won 48 out of 70 seats with a strong grassroots campaign, leaving AAP with just 22 seats.

This victory was crucial for the BJP, marking its first major electoral success of 2025 and reinforcing its dominance in national politics after the setback in the 2024 general elections, when it fell short of a full majority.

5 facts about Ashish Sood