Ashish Sood takes oath as Delhi minister in CM Rekha Gupta's cabinet | 5 facts about him
Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh were sworn in as Delhi ministers at Ramlila Maidan.
Ashish Sood was sworn in as a Delhi minister in chief minister Rekha Gupta's Cabinet on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan during the BJP government's oath-taking ceremony. The new ministers took oath alongside Rekha Gupta in a grand event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in the national capital.
Along with Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh also took oath as Cabinet ministers.
Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh along with other Union ministers and NDA chief ministers, also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP ended its 27-year losing streak in Delhi, securing a two-thirds majority and defeating AAP in the year's first electoral battle. The party won 48 out of 70 seats with a strong grassroots campaign, leaving AAP with just 22 seats.
This victory was crucial for the BJP, marking its first major electoral success of 2025 and reinforcing its dominance in national politics after the setback in the 2024 general elections, when it fell short of a full majority.
5 facts about Ashish Sood
- A long-time BJP member, Sood is well-acquainted with Delhi’s political landscape. He secured a commanding win in Janakpuri constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajesh Rishi by 18,766 votes.
- Veteran BJP leader Ashish Sood, who shares strong ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has emerged as a leading contender for the position after the party’s strong performance in the assembly elections.
- Sood was recognised for his organisational abilities and held key positions in the party, including councillor, Leader of the House in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and more recently, BJP’s Goa in-charge and co-incharge for Jammu and Kashmir.
- He also played a key role in the party’s expansion at the national level, having previously served as the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and later as its national vice president.
- His contributions to BJP’s organisational framework are significant, having served as Delhi BJP secretary in 2008 before being elevated to general secretary, reinforcing his influence within the party.