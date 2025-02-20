Menu Explore
Rekha Gupta oath: How much wealth does Delhi CM-elect own?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 11:27 AM IST

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the new Delhi chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as Delhi's new chief minister on Thursday,(PTI)

The 50-year-old politician, who won from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh constituency, will be the capital's fourth woman chief minister.

But do you know how much wealth the new CM possesses? How many criminal cases are pending against her?

In an affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India during her nomination from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta declared her total income as 6,92,050 in the financial year 2023-24. Her moveable assets were worth 1,25,73,289.50.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta calls Delhi CM role a ‘miracle’, vows to empower women

The BJP leader has loans worth 48.44 lakh, her affidavit filed before the poll panel stated.

According to the affidavit, Rekha Gupta mentioned two residential properties, one of which is co-owned with her husband. The value of her immovable assets according to the Election Commission of India affidavit stands at 2.30 crore. She does not own any vehicle, but has jewellery worth 18 lakh.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 Delhi cabinet ministers set to be sworn in today?

Criminal cases against Rekha Gupta

According to the ECI affidavit, Rekha Gupta has no criminal case against her.

Rekha Gupta's political journey

Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Having studied at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues. As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks.

She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. She lost the mayoral election to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023.

See More
