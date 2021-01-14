Delhi: Cold wave continues, minimum temperature dips to 2°C

Cold wave conditions continued in Delhi on Thursday, with the minimum temperature falling to 2 degree Celsius (°C), which is five degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 3.2°C, a deviation of four degrees from the season’s normal. The maximum temperature during the day was 18.5°C, a notch below the normal for this time of the year.

India Meteorological Deparment (IMD) scientists said cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi and NCR at least till the next five days. On Friday, it will rise marginally but fall again on Saturday.

On New Year’s Day, Delhi’s minimum temperature fell to 1.1°C, which was the lowest temperature for January in 15 years.