Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:41 IST

The Delhi government on Monday raised the total number of containment zones in the capital to 83, up from the 79 notified last evening in an effort to stop the Sars-CoV-2 virus from spreading to new areas.

The health department expanded the list of containment zones in the national capital hours after it was decided to carry out random rapid testing in these hotspots. This would help the government get a clearer picture of the extent of the spread, particularly given that many people who had tested positive over the weekend did not show any symptoms.

As part of this plan, the government will send 22 Delhi Police’ prison vans that have been converted into mobile labs into these containment zones. In all, the government has decided to modify 25 prison vans.

The highest number of containment districts are in West district which has 14 containment zones. On Monday, the government had found 35 new cases in Tilak Nagar and 30 in Tughlakabad Extension. Officials said these areas have been covered in the new list.

Here is the full list:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Dinpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

19. B Block Jhangirpuri

20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

37. Chandni Mahal, Central District

38. Nabi Karim, Central District

39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi

48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119

50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi

51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi

52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

56. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town

57. Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave

58. Shaheen Bagh

59. Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar

60. Shahdara

61. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar

62. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar

63. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi

64. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar

65. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension

66. Entire effected area around H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar

67. H.No. 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

68. H.No. 716 to 785, H.No. 786 to 860, H.No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

69. A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony

70. Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari

71. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri

72. Oberoi Apartment

73. G-1 2nd Floor Mansarovar Garden

74. E-51 and E-21 street 8, Shastri Park

75. T-606 street-18 Gautam Puri

76. A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park

77. Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office in Kapashera

78. EA Block in Inderpuri

79. G-Block, Jahangirpuri , Delhi

80. Gali No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)

81. Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

82. Gali No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

83. West Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar