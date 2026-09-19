Delhi cop, wife found dead in Narela flat locked from inside: Police

The bodies of a 40-year-old Delhi police head constable and his wife were found on Saturday afternoon in their flat in a residential apartment in outer Delhi’s Narela, which was locked from inside, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena said that the forensic science laboratory (FSL), crime scene inspection team, and senior police officers visited the crime spot. (PTI/ Representational)

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Prima facie, it appeared that the head constable allegedly strangled his wife with her scarf and then died by suicide, the officers said, adding that they were trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the alleged murder and suicide.

Police said that around 1pm, the Narela police station received a call regarding a house locked from inside, where the head constable and his wife were not responding to repeated knocks at the main door or phone calls.

Joint commissioner of police (northern range) Vijay Singh said the couple’s two children, aged 11 and 13, returned home from school and found their second-floor flat locked from inside, with their parents not responding. A police team was rushed to the scene.

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Joint CP Singh said, “On reaching the spot, it was found that the flat was locked from inside. With the assistance of the fire brigade, entry was made. Inside the flat, two persons were found dead in the same room. They have been identified as a 40-year-old head constable, who was posted in the north police district, and his 35-year-old wife.”

“It appears that the head constable first strangled his wife... The house is being searched to recover a suicide note, if at all either of the two victims left behind,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena said that the forensic science laboratory (FSL), crime scene inspection team, and senior police officers visited the crime spot.

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DCP Saksena added, “The bodies have been shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem examination that will help us ascertain the exact cause of the double deaths. Legal proceedings are in progress and further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the sequence of events.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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