Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Delhi court allows Indrani Mukerjea to turn approver in INX media case

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj pardoned IndranMukerjea, who was an accused in the case, after she submitted that she voluntarily agreed to become an approver in the case.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2019 12:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi court,Indrani Mukerjea,Chidambaram
The court has issued production warrant for Indrani Mukerjea, who is jailed in another case in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT FILE Photo)

A special court Thursday allowed Indrani Mukerjea’s application seeking to become an approver in the INX Media corruption case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj pardoned Mukerjea, who was an accused in the case, after she submitted that she voluntarily agreed to become an approver in the case.

The court has issued production warrant for Mukerjea, who is jailed in another case in Mumbai.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 12:45 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics