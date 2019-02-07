Karti Chidambaram being questioning by ED in INX media case

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with INX Media case. Karti reached ED’s Delhi office around 11 am for questioning.

The ED has questioned Karti on several occasions in the case, which is being probed by the agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Both are probing how the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave clearance to foreign investment in INX Media in 2007. P Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time.

The CBI had arrested Karti in connection with the case in February last year. He was later granted bail.

P Chidambaram was also questioned by the ED in the INX Media case in January this year for about eight hours. He had also been questioned by the agency on December 19 last year.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. The agency also attached properties belonging to Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, the directors of the INX Media, in connection with the same case.

In January, the Supreme Court permitted Karti to travel abroad while telling him not to “play around with the law”. The court had directed him to appear before the ED for questioning in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases. Karti is an accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI. The agency has alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media. Foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in the INX Media is under the scanner of the agency.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:13 IST