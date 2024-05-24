 Delhi court convicts Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by VK Saxena | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Delhi court convicts Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by VK Saxena

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 06:51 PM IST

VK Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties

A Delhi court on Friday convicted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, PTI reported.

Patkar was found guilty of criminal defamation by Saket court's metropolitan magistrate Raghav Sharma. As per law, she might get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

Both Medha Patkar and the VK Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).
Both Medha Patkar and the VK Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Both Patkar and the Delhi LG have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

VK Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

Last year, the Gujarat high court had provided a temporary relief for Saxena by issuing an interim stay on any further proceedings related to the case concerning the alleged assault on Patkar in 2002.

VK Saxena along with two other BJP MLAs and a Congress leader is accused of assaulting the social activist at the Sabaramati Ashram in 2002.

The incident occurred during a meeting aimed at promoting peace after communal riots broke out in Gujarat. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the current Delhi LG and the others for unlawful assembly, assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

In another case, Patkar along with 12 others were booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh last year. As per the FIR, Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Patkar shot to the limelight through the Narmada Bachao Andolan in 1985 to highlight issues faced by tribals, labourers, farmers, fishermen, their families and others living near the Narmada valley.

