Delhi court extends judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar till July 16

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, by ten days till July 16 in connection with the alleged assault case involving Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18 (PTI Photo)

Kumar was on Saturday produced before judicial magistrate first class Gaurav Goyal through video conferencing after his judicial custody ended. Kumar will now be produced before the Delhi Tis Hazari court on July 16.

The case pertains to allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal, who claimed that Kumar assaulted her at the CM’s residence on May 13.

Based on Maliwal’s complaint, police filed a first information report (FIR) on charges of attempted culpable homicide, assault with intent to disrobe, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman. The FIR was registered on May 16.

Kumar was booked under several sections, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi Police have also added the IPC 201 for “disappearing evidence and giving false information”. Section 201 carries a provision for imprisonment of one-sixth of the punishment awarded for the biggest offence in the crime.

Kumar, in turn, filed a complaint alleging unauthorised entry and threats by Maliwal, hinting at possible political motives behind the accusations even as he stated his willingness to join the probe.

He was taken into custody by the Delhi Police on May 18 from Kejriwal’s residence at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines and was formally arrested in the evening while the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea was underway before a court. He has been in judicial custody since May 31 and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Kumar had earlier moved two bail applications before the trial court. His first bail application was dismissed on May 27, while the second one was rejected on June 7 by the courts, noting the allegations against Kumar to be serious and raises fear in the mind of the public as the alleged incident took place at the CM’s residence, where not only the party members could meet the CM but even the general public could meet him regarding their grievances.

Kumar has also filed a bail petition before the Delhi high court, on which notice has been issued and is currently pending. He has also challenged his arrest before the high court, challenging his arrest by the Delhi Police, claiming it to be illegal.