Delhi court defers to Nov 15 order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:00 PM IST

The court had reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House court in connection with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

A Delhi court on Friday deferred the bail order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to November 15. Her interim bail, which was ending today, has been also been extended till Tuesday.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

