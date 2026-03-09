Delhi court grants 10-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case to attend brother's wedding

Activist Sharjeel Imam was granted a 10-day interim bail by a Delhi court in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, news agency PTI reported. This was reportedly for him to attend his brother’s wedding and care for his sick mother. Sharjeel Imam was charged under section 15A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with fellow activist Umar Khalid. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)

More details are underway.

This comes as good news for the supports of Khalid and Imam, particularly the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), which said Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud’s statement is a “ray of hope for hundreds of Kashmiris languishing in jails” after he said Khalid and Imam should have been released on bail.

The two were arrested under Section 15A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after being accused of instigating the riots in Delhi in 2020. Both Khalid and Imam were denied bail by the Supreme Court earlier this year, on January 5, but five others were granted bail, namely Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

The top court cited “hierarchy of participation” as the reason for this and said that their continued jail time was not necessary for a fair trial.