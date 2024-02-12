Delhi court grants 3-day bail to Manish Sisodia to attend relative's wedding.

A Delhi court granted a three-day interim bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday. The former deputy chief minister of Delhi under arrest in the alleged excise policy 'scam,' has been permitted to attend his niece's wedding. Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26. (PTI)

Special judge M K Nagpal provided relief to Sisodia from February 13-15 in the corruption and money laundering cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The CBI arrested the former deputy chief minister on February 26, last year, over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Following his arrest by the CBI, ED arrested him on March 9 from Tihar jail in a related money laundering case.

Earlier this month, the same judge bench permitted Sisodia to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody in both cases registered against him in relation to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia had filed an application on January 27 in both cases registered by the CBI and ED, seeking custody parole twice a week to visit his wife, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for more than 20 years.

"Earlier, the court has granted me permission to visit my wife, and there have been no complaints against me for flouting any conditions imposed by the court," submitted senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia.

It was also mentioned that Sisodia's wife's condition is "very poor," and she requires assistance even to walk, impacting her mental health.