News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal opts out of INDIA bloc in Punjab, says AAP to contest all Lok Sabha seats

Arvind Kejriwal opts out of INDIA bloc in Punjab, says AAP to contest all Lok Sabha seats

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said the party will announce candidates for these seats in the next 10-15 days.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh, said Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, calling the curtains on the Opposition's alliance in the state. He said the party will announce candidates for these seats in the next 10-15 days.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT_PRINT)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(HT_PRINT)

