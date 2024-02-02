 ‘BJP’s vessel of sin is full': Kejriwal on Chandigarh poll result controversy | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘BJP’s vessel of sin is full': Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh poll result controversy

‘BJP’s vessel of sin is full': Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh poll result controversy

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 02:15 PM IST

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayor polls amid high drama as the presiding officer declared eight votes of Congress and AAP councillors invalid.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, days after it won the Chandigarh mayoral polls amid controversy

“If BJP can rig Chandigarh mayoral polls, imagine what it can do in assembly, LS elections,” Kejriwal said at the Aam Aadmi Party protest over alleged cheating in the mayoral elections.

"We used to listen that BJP wins elections by stealing votes, rigging EVMs, but we never got any evidence of it. The Chandigarh Mayoral elections show that their (BJP's) vessel of sins was full to the brim," he added.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh polls: Congress attacks BJP with 'chose Jan 30 to kill democracy'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

“We have to save democracy and country,” the AAP convenor added.

The mayoral election in Chandigarh was mired in controversy after the presiding officer declared eight votes of AAP and Congress councillors as invalid, resulting in the BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar emerging victorious.

The winning candidate got 16 votes against AAP's Kuldeep Kumar's 12, with eight votes declared invalid. The AAP and the Congress had contested the polls as INDIA bloc partners. The coalition accused presiding officer Anil Masih of manipulating ballots during the counting process.

While the AAP is staging protest over Chandigarh poll results, the BJP is also protesting against Kejriwal in the national capital.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg, alleging corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"Kejriwal government has become synonymous with corruption. Every day a scam of the government is exposed before the people," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told PTI.

