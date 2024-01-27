 Arvind Kejriwal alleges 7 AAP MLAs threatened, offered ₹25 cr to topple govt | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Arvind Kejriwal alleges 7 AAP MLAs threatened, offered 25 crore to topple Delhi government

Arvind Kejriwal alleges 7 AAP MLAs threatened, offered 25 crore to topple Delhi government

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said some of his AAP MLAs have been threatened and offered bribes to break the government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that there has been a conspiracy to topple his government and recently, seven Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were offered 25 crore to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(Hindustan Times)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(Hindustan Times)

"Recently they contacted our 7 MLAs in Delhi and said 'we will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. you can also come. Will give 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote on social media X.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Although they claimed that 21 MLAs have been approached, but as per our information, they has contacted only seven MLAs so far and all of them have refused (to join the BJP),” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal added that this means that “I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi”.

“In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly together. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious intentions,” the Delhi chief minister claimed.

Kejriwal said “these people” know how much work his government has done for the people of Delhi. “Despite all the obstacles created by them, we have accomplished so much. The people of Delhi love AAP immensely. Therefore, it is not in their power to defeat the AAP in the elections. So they want to topple the government by arresting them on the pretext of a fake liquor scam,” the AAP national convenor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On