Delhi court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, was served a court notice related to a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a charge sheet in the case, naming three individuals and eight companies in the case.(PTI)

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday issued notices to Vadra and various other persons and companies listed as accused in the ED case.

The hearing on August 28 will examine their roles at the pre-cognisance level. It is a judicial step adopted prior to launching formal charges for trial.

Proceedings on August 28 will identify if the court is satisfied with enough merit in the ED's case to pursue the case further.