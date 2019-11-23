Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:55 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday stayed the release of a movie purportedly made on the life of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar without her consent.

The movie – “Chanda: A Signature that Ruined A Career”, produced by Manoj Nandwana and S Akhileswaran and directed by Ajay Singh, was supposed to be screened at Goa Film Festival on November 28. Actress Gurleen Chopra has played the lead role in the movie, which she has been promoting from on her Instagram profile as well.

Appearing for Chanda Kochhar, who is being probed by the CBI and the ED for alleged irregularities in sanctioning loans to the Videocon Group, advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Naman Joshi argued that the content of alleged biopic that purports to be based on her life are defamatory as it makes insinuations and judgements about her life.

“The plaintiff (Kochhar) takes strong objection to the title as well as to the film itself and the underlying tone and tenor which is also evident in the interviews/press coverage where she (Chanda Kochhar) is being shown as a culprit,” Aggarwal and Joshi argued.

The lawyers have also referred to interviews given by Gurleen Chopra to media houses in which she admits that she is playing the role of Chanda Kochhar.

They added that Chanda Kochhar has never been approached for obtaining her consent to use her name and make a film on her life by the filmmakers.

Kochhar’s lawyers further argued that there was no chargesheet against her by any agency till date or trial is yet to begin. “Making of such alleged biopics and their release as well as promotional interviews and material vilifying the plaintiff (Kochhar) are extremely prejudicial to the investigation as well as the trial,” Aggarwal argued.

Asserting that Chanda Kochhar is likely to suffer irreparable loss and her reputation would be frittered if the injunction is not ordered in her favour, Additional District Judge Sandeep Garg at Patiala House Courts stated in his order – all the defendants (filmmakers, their agents or those acting in it) are hereby restrained the filmmakers or those acting in the moving from using Kochhar’s name directly or indirectly; screening, exhibiting or marketing of film online or offline, whole or in part or in any other form/under any name claiming to be biopic or relating to the plaintiff without her consent; making publishing, sharing or circulating any commentary/promotion about the aforesaid mentioned movie in any manner whatsoever, till the next date of hearing”. HT has a copy of the court order.

The matter will be heard next on November 26.