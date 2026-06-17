Delhi court permits NEET leak accused to appear for June 21 re-test under judicial custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Yash Yadav, one of the key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, to appear for the re-examination on June 21 while being in judicial custody, observing that his rights as a student cannot be defeated by denying him the opportunity to sit for the exam.

The court noted that NTA had already provided an admit card to the accused, hence making him “entitled” to sit for the examination.(Representative image)

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The order was passed by special judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Courts, on a plea moved by Yadav, seeking interim bail of 15 days to appear for the NEET retest.

Denying him interim bail, the court partially allowed Yadav’s plea, stating that he will appear for the exam while being in judicial custody, directing Tihar jail officials to ensure that he reaches and is escorted back from the exam centre on time.

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The order stated, “It is observed that while the applicant does face grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading of the confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denial of the opportunity to appear in the examination”.

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{{^usCountry}} Upholding the right to education as a fundamental right, the court said that the eligibility, candidature and selection of any student in an examination was subject to appropriate orders from the exam conducting body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upholding the right to education as a fundamental right, the court said that the eligibility, candidature and selection of any student in an examination was subject to appropriate orders from the exam conducting body. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It noted that NTA had already provided an admit card to the accused, hence making him “entitled” to sit for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It noted that NTA had already provided an admit card to the accused, hence making him “entitled” to sit for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court also allowed him to attend his sister’s wedding on June 22 while being in judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also allowed him to attend his sister’s wedding on June 22 while being in judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI opposed the plea, stating that they had sent a note to National Testing Agency, highlighting Yadav’s “grave role” in the case. His counsels argued that he has received his admit card.

The prosecutor submitted, “The public exchequer suffered losses worth crores due to the paper leak and several students were affected. The investigation is at a nascent stage. The accused can influence witnesses and hamper investigation if let out on bail”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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