Delhi court raps Sanjay Singh over 'political speech' on Adani, issues 'video conferencing' warning

In a strongly worded rejoinder, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday warned AAP MP Sanjay Singh against giving a “political speech”. The Rajya Sabha member, produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, had mentioned industrialist Gautam Adani's name in the courtroom.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate. (PTI)

Asking the politician not to raise "unrelated matter", the court said if such speeches were made, it would hear the case through video conferencing.

Singh claimed before the court the Enforcement Directorate didn't act on his complaint against Adani.

"No unrelated matter. If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi, I'll ask for production through video conferencing from now onwards," the judge said, reported ANI.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent Sanjay Singh to Judicial Custody till October 27, 2023, after the probe agency produced him before the court on the expiry of his custodial interrogation granted earlier.

Singh's lawyer moved a plea before the court seeking allowing 16 books authored by freedom fighters and social reformers. The court allowed him to carry books and medicines per jail rules.

According to the agency, Singh claimed during his interrogation, ED had asked "non-serious and unrelated questions".

Before being produced before the court, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi ji is not India's but Adani's prime minister. When will there be a probe into Adani's scam," he told a media person on camera while being whisked away by the police.

The Enforcement Directorate claims Singh played a key role in the implementation of the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy.

The liquor policy was withdrawn by the AAP government in Delhi after L-G Anil Saxena order a CBI probe into allegations of corruption. The agencies have alleged under the policy, some elements of the government favoured some liquor traders while granting licenses at the expense of the public exchequer, for monetary benefits.

With inputs from ANI