'Modi Adani's PM, not India's': Sanjay Singh's jibe in viral video

Narendra Modi is not the prime minister of India, he is the prime minister of industrialist Gautam Adani, incarcerated AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Friday, minutes before he was produced before a Delhi court in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy case. AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. (PTI)

The video of the incident -- shared by AAP on X -- shows Singh being whisked away by police personnel. Upon seeing a media person, the AAP leader seized the opportunity and took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi ji is not India's but Adani's prime minister. When will there be a probe into Adani's scam," he said.

The court today sent him to judicial custody till October 27.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to jail after the Enforcement Directorate produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial custody granted earlier.

Singh was arrested on October 4.

The ED has accused Singh of playing a key role in formulating and implementing the policy.

The liquor policy was scrapped by the AAP-led Delhi government after L-G Anil Saxena ordered a CBI probe into it.

The authorities allege that the policy benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers at the expense of public exchequer and in lieu of bribes.

On October 10, a trial court remanded Singh, arrested earlier this month, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 13.

On Friday, Singh moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest .

AAP workers, meanwhile, protested near BJP headquarters in the national capital against Singh's arrest.

With inputs from PTI