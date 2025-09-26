Delhi court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Swami Chaitanyanand

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who is under investigation for alleged financial irregularities. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati(HT Photo)

The order was passed by the Patiala House Court, which observed that the nature of the accusations warrants custodial interrogation at this stage of the probe.

This comes hours after the court reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea of a self-styled godman in an alleged cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy case against him.

Also Read | Hidden cams, late-night summons: Inside ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda's sexual exploitation scandal at Delhi college

The FIR was registered under charges of cheating by personation, cheating by dishonestly inducing a person to deliver property or consent to its retention, forgery, forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine, and criminal conspiracy.

Delhi Police said their investigation revealed Saraswati allegedly tightened his control over the institute by subletting the properties of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, which runs it, to private companies for financial gains.

Swami Chaitanyanand under fire over sexual harassment case

While today's anticipatory bail concerns charges related to financial irregularities, self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyanand also made headlines after a case of alleged sexual harassment was filed against him.

The self-styled godman is accused of harassing and molesting 17 female students of a private management institute in Delhi.

Also Read | How an email from IAF group captain blew lid off 'godman' Chaitanyananda Saraswati's sexual harassment scandal

Earlier, the Delhi Police said it was making all efforts to nab Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who is on the run, in the alleged sexual harassment case based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

The Police had said that during the enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressurised them to comply with the accused's demands.

Also Read | 'Did you use condoms?': 10 chilling details from Chaitanyananda harassment case

The Vasant Kunj alleged molestation case has shaken Delhi. The institute, affiliated with Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.