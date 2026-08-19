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Delhi court sends AAP's Satyendar Jain to 14-day judicial custody in Jal Board corruption case

Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ACB in an alleged corruption case involving tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of Delhi Jal Board.

Updated on: Aug 19, 2026, 19:08:03 IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court has sent former Delhi water minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain and four others accused in a Delhi Jal Board related corruption case being investigated by the Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to 14-day judicial custody while one of the accused and DJB employee Ankit Shrivastava was sent to two days in ACB's custody.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain, centre, being produced before the court after an arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board (PTI)
AAP leader Satyendar Jain, centre, being produced before the court after an arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board (PTI)

Jain and other accused were produced by the ACB at the Rouse Avenue Court earlier today.

The case against Jain and five others, including former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer IAS Udit Prakash Rai, was registered on May 11, 2024, after a complaint by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance over alleged “large-scale irregularities” and “criminal conspiracy” in the tendering process for augmentation and upgradation of DJB STPs.

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According to ACB, its investigation found that the tender contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions that allegedly favoured Euroteck Environment, a particular technology provider, thereby limiting competition and giving the company an undue advantage.

On Jain's arrest, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the case against will be “proven fake”, accusing the ACB of arresting him at “the behest of the BJP”.

Accusing the ACB of taking action on “BJP's behest”, Kejriwal said that “lies will be exposed again”, referring to Jain's previous acquittal in another corruption case.

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Kejriwal also questioned the arrest move and claimed that he was arrested following the direction of Union home minister Amit Shah.

"An ACB official revealed that there was no plan for ACB to arrest Satyendra Jain until morning. Then in the afternoon, a direct call came from Amit Shah ji saying, 'Arrest him'. That's when the arrest was made," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Deep Dive

What are the specific allegations against Satyendar Jain in the DJB corruption case?

Satyendar Jain is accused of manipulating tender conditions in favor of Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd. for sewage treatment plant projects, limiting competition and enabling undue advantage to the firm.

Why was Satyendar Jain's arrest considered politically motivated by AAP leaders?

AAP leaders argued that Jain's arrest was orchestrated by the BJP to undermine the party, especially ahead of the Punjab elections, labeling the case as previously fabricated and politically driven.

How did the investigation into Satyendar Jain's case unfold according to the ACB?

The ACB's investigation revealed irregularities in the tender process, electronic communications indicating collusion between public officials and private parties, and concluded that corrupt practices were involved in the tendering for sewage treatment plants.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

satyendra jaindelhi jal boardcorruptionaam aadmi partyacbacb raid
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