After surrender, Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Sunday remanded Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the liquor policy case. The court's decision came shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party chief surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities after his 21-day interim bail ended. Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his family members after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

After Kejriwal surrendered, he was produced before magistrate Sanjeev Aggarwal through a virtual conference.

On May 20, when Arvind Kejriwal was out on interim bail, the Enforcement Directorate had moved an application seeking extension of his judicial custody for fourteen days.

Arvind Kejriwal's counsels, Rishikesh Kumar and Vivek Jain opposed the application saying his arrest in the case has been challenged before the Supreme Court.

The court, however, extended his custody till June 5.

Kejriwal had moved the court seeking an extension of his interim bail. He also applied for regular bail. Last week, the court said it would pronounce its judgment on his bail on June 5.

This is a developing story.