Ahead of exit poll results, Arvind Kejriwal predicts BJP's seat tally

Ahead of the exit poll results, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal predicted that the INDIA bloc will win more than 295 Lok Sabha seats. He also predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s seat tally will be way below the majority mark. INDIA bloc leaders at a press conference after their meeting in Delhi. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal said the ruling BJP will be ousted from power as the latter will win just 220 seats. The National Democratic Alliance will win 235 seats, he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"INDIA alliance is getting 295+ seats. The BJP will win around 220 seats and the NDA alliance will win 235 seats. The INDIA alliance will form a strong and stable government on its own," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal added that the alliance's prime ministerial face will be decided after June 4.

After the INDIA alliance leaders' meeting, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain said the bloc will win way more than 272 seats, which is the majority mark in the Lok Sabha.

"The magic number is 272. We are getting more numbers than that. We are forming the government. This is based on the feedback... There was a committee meeting again and it was decided that we will participate (in the Exit Polls debate)," he added.

CPI general secretary D Raja told ANI that the INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission tomorrow.

"The decision is that we must be very alert during the counting process. We must alert our counting agents how they must be vigilant... On this issue, we are likely to meet the Election Commission. Once the Election Commission gives the time tomorrow, our leaders will meet the EC... The election results are coming out, it is going to be one-sided... We will win 295+ seats," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said their party will win 30-35 seats in Maharashtra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA alliance will win "at least 295 seats".

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed the BJP's 400 seats plan faltered in the first phase itself.

"We will get 295+ seats. INDIA (alliance) is winning. We will decide later (on PM's face)... Their (BJP's) film of '400 paar' became a flop in the first phase itself," he added.

With inputs from ANI