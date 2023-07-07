Raj CM Gehlot summoned in defamation case

A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. CM Ashok Gehlot was ordered to appear before the court on August 7 (Ashok Gehlot Twitter)

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court ordered Gehlot to appear before the court on August 7.

The Union minister filed a criminal defamation complaint against Gehlot on March 4 alleging that the latter called him and his deceased mother “an accused” in the ₹900 crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, and that “false, uncalled, derogatory and defamatory statements have been made with the aim to tarnish his image in the eyes of the general public, the voters and his kith and kin, with the object of gaining an undue political mileage”.

“Having considered the facts and circumstances, the testimonies of the complainant witnesses, the evidence placed on record, it prima facie appears that the accused has made specific defamatory statements against the complaint. Further, … it appears that the aforesaid defamatory statements of the accused have been sufficiently published in the newspaper electronic media/social media, which may make the right thinking members of the society shun the complainant,” the additional chief metropolitan magistrate said in his order.

It is Shekhawat’s case that Gehlot was speaking to the media where he named the Jal Shakti minister and asked how such people become ministers in the Modi government. Shekhawat held a press-conference where he refuted the allegations, the very next day.

On March 4, 2023, the court ordered Delhi Police to investigate whether or not Gehlot actually said that Shekhawat is an accused in the scam.

HT contacted CM Ashok Gehlot’s office for a comment but could not get one immediately.

