Delhi court takes cognisance of ED’s charge sheet against Sushen Mohan Gupta

A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent, who the agency claims, had played a key role in laundering the bribe money paid to secure the Rs 3,727 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar also extended the judicial custody of Gupta, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on March 26, till September 18. Further, the court issued notice to Gupta and representatives of his two companies — DM South India Hospitality Private Limited and American Portal — to be present in court on September 18.

The ED had on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the case. Gupta’s alleged involvement was noticed through disclosures made by Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, it said. After facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates and subsequent arrest in New Delhi, Saxena turned into an approver in the case.

The agency also submitted in a sealed cover the statement of Saxena, some diaries that purportedly contain names and details of the money trail, case documents and statements of witnesses.

“There is absolute clinching proof of his [Gupta’s] role in AgustaWestland in laundering of money,” the ED had said in court.

The agency also informed the court that the charge sheet shows the role of Gautam Khaitan, another accused in the VVIP chopper deal, in great detail. Khaitan, who was arrested by the ED pursuant to an investigation under the PML Act, on January 26, is currently out on bail. The prosecution alleged Khaitan had deposited nearly ₹6,000 crore in offshore accounts.

First Published: May 24, 2019 23:02 IST