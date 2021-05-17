Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases drop below 5,000 for first time after April 5

Signalling control over the deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, Delhi on Monday recorded less than 5,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time in nearly 42 days. A total of 4,524 new cases were recorded in the national capital in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 1,398,391, the health bulletin said.

The daily death toll, however, rose from 262 recorded a day earlier after 340 fresh fatalities were recorded in the health bulletin. A total of 21,846 people have succumbed to the deadly viral disease since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the positivity rate - the proportion of samples turning up a positive result among all tested - dropped further to 8.42 per cent, which shows that the disease spread has been arrested to an extent. A day earlier, Delhi's positivity rate was recorded at 10.4 per cent.



