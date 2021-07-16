Delhi's single-day Covid-19 tally drops to 66; lone death takes toll to 25,023
The cumulative Covid-19 postive cases at the national capital stands at 14,35,419 while the case fatality rate is at 1.74%, the Delhi government's health bulletin showed.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Delhi recorded 66 new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in a single day, data released by the Union territory's government on Friday showed. The national capital reported only a single fatality from the virus in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 25,023.
