Delhi dense fog: Airport issues advisory, 18 trains delayed amid cold wave; IMD predicts rain today

Parts of Delhi were covered in dense fog on Thursday morning, necessitating the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to implement low-visibility procedures; however, flights remained on schedule. A thin layer of fog covers the area of Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Thursday, along with a forecast of dense fog.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood in the 'very poor' category.

The weather department has predicted that dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the late night and early morning hours in Delhi on the December 26, and 28.

It also predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain towards evening or night.

The predominant surface wind is expected to be from the northeast direction, with speeds less than 4 km/h during the morning hours. Smog and moderate fog are likely in most areas, with dense fog in isolated places in the morning.

Low visibility procedures at Delhi airport

Low visibility procedures were implemented at Delhi Airport on Thursday morning, but all flights are operating as scheduled, according to an official advisory issued on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The authorities further advised passengers to stay informed about flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post added.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 372 at 8 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI was at 360. Specific areas of the city also reported 'very poor' air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 372, Ashok Vihar at 362, and Bawana at 376.

For reference, an AQI between 301 and 400 is categorized as 'very poor,' while levels between 401 and 500 are considered 'severe.'

On Wednesday also, Delhi Airport authorities issued an advisory cautioning that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance could experience disruptions due to low visibility.

In another post on X, the authorities said, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected." They reiterated their request for passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post read.

CAT III is a category of aircraft landing that helps planes land in low visibility conditions. Category I/II/III represent different levels of precision instrument approaches for flights based on visibility and decision height.

18 trains running late

At least 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country were running late due to dense fog conditions.

Among the trains that were running late, Avadh Assam Express, Unchahar Express, Vikramshila Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, Shiv Ganga express, Duronto Express etc.

Central government's air quality monitoring panel on Tuesday revoked Stage IV ('Severe ') measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following an improvement in air quality.

However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on December 24 that actions under Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent further deterioration of air quality.