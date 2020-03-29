Delhi: Doctor among eight new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

india

A 48-year-old doctor from West Delhi’s Hari Nagar was among the eight people who tested positive for Covid-19 from Delhi on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 49 in the city. Two people, including a 62-year-old Yemeni national, have died of the infection in the city so far.

The health authorities in the city weren’t immediately able to establish the source of infection for the doctor, who did not have any history of international travel but had given home consultation to a person who had returned from New Zealand.

“The doctor has a private clinic and also used to do home visits. From the history he gave us, he hasn’t travelled abroad. And, the only person he came in contact with who had travelled abroad recently was a patient who had gone to New Zealand and then called him for a consultation at home. We do not, however, have a record of such a person among those who have tested positive,” said an official from Delhi’s health department.

Among the others who tested positive was a 36-year-old woman from Jahangirpuri, who was a part of the cluster of people that got the infection from the woman who had given it to a Mohalla Clinic doctor last week.

The woman who tested positive on Saturday got the infection from a family member, the 35-year-old man who was a friend of the index patient. He had visited her home and had tested positive on March 25. The others infected by the 38-year-old index patient were her mother and brother who lived in Jahangirpuri, and two relatives—sisters—a 24-year-old and a 26-year-old from Dilshad Garden. A mohalla clinic doctor had also got the infection from her, which he then transmitted to his wife and daughter.

The others who tested positive on Saturday were a 63-year-old man from Uttam Nagar, a 61-year-old man from Sukhdev Vihar, an 82-year-old man from Nizamuddin West, a 46-year-old man from Kalyan Puri, a 19-year-old woman from Todarmal Square, and a 69-year-old man from Vasant Kunj.