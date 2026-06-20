Delhi doctor who killed house help was on depression meds for a decade, mental health under lens as motive a mystery

A Delhi court sent dermatologist Manish Gupta to two days' police custody on Friday as investigators said they would question his treating doctors after his family revealed he had been on antidepressants for around a decade. A view of the building where a woman was found murdered in Kailash Hills, under the Amar Colony Police Station area, in South East Delhi. (HT Photo)

Gupta, 50, allegedly bludgeoned his domestic worker Meena Haldar, 45, with a cricket bat on the terrace of his Mount Kailash home on Thursday morning before stabbing her in the neck, then walked downstairs and waited in blood-stained clothes to surrender to police, officials said.

His wife and son have reportedly told investigators that Gupta had been receiving treatment for mental health problems and had been taking antidepressants for the last decade. Police said they were still verifying his medical documents.

Probe into mental health "We will also question his doctors to understand if there was a trigger or a recent behavioural change. This might help establish a clear motive," an officer, who asked not to be identified, told HT.

Police said Gupta has been suffering from a mix of psychiatric disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression, for nearly two decades. There was no previous history of violent behaviour, they added.

An investigator, who also asked not to be identified, told HT that the accused had for long demanded that Haldar — who had worked in the household for 10-12 years — be dismissed, but his wife disagreed. "He said this angered him and he attacked Haldar. He did not plan this," the investigator said.

Mystery over motive Gupta's wife, Dr Tina Gupta, told investigators there had been a discussion about Haldar's employment and that Gupta had asked for her removal, but that there was no further argument or fight after she disagreed. Their teenaged son, who was inside the flat when the attack occurred, told police he had no idea his father had done anything.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said Gupta acted alone. Police added that Gupta made no attempt to destroy evidence or change his clothes after the attack.

Haldar's son Robin said the family remained in shock. “My mother had been working very hard every day to support us. She always praised the Guptas. Why did they do this?” he told HT.

Police are analysing CCTV footage from nearby buildings and awaiting the post-mortem report. Doctors at AIIMS told investigators Haldar died due to serious injuries to her neck.

In custody As for Gupta, a magistrate granted his two days' custody to the police on Friday. The police moved the application for custody to recover clothes worn by Dr Manish Gupta at the time of the offence and to collect other evidence.

The court asked the police to get the accused medically examined.

Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari appeared for Dr Manish Gupta and opposed the custody sought by the police, saying that Manish Gupta is on medication for some mental health issues.