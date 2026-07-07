Newlywed who died in Delhi's Lodhi Road hid abuse for weeks, ‘hoped job would end taunts’, says brother

Fresh details have emerged in the alleged dowry death of a 28-year-old newlywed in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, with her younger brother claiming she had resumed work, hoping that earning an income would eventually end the taunts and harassment she faced at her matrimonial home. Her husband was arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area, (ANI VIDEO)

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The victim’s brother further alleged that she concealed much of the abuse she endured after her marriage, believing the situation would improve with time, PTI news agency reported.

According to him, she was determined to continue working so she could gradually buy the household items over which she was allegedly taunted, without placing any financial burden on her family, which had struggled after their father's death in 2019.

She got married on April 24 after a two-year relationship and resumed her job as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur on July 1 after taking a break for her wedding, he said.

Also Read: Lodhi Road ‘suicide’: Victim’s husband arrested, sister-in-law booked in dowry case

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{{^usCountry}} Four days later, she died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four days later, she died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. {{/usCountry}}

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The brother said that their father's prolonged cancer treatment had left the family in debt before his death, and his sister had taken on significant financial responsibilities thereafter, according to PTI.

"After our father passed away, she did everything she could for the family. Her dream was to see me become financially independent," he was quoted as saying, adding that this was one of the reasons she was determined to continue working after marriage.

According to the family, it had been agreed before the wedding that she would continue her job. However, after the marriage, her husband's family allegedly denied that any such understanding existed.

Dowry demand allegations

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The brother alleged that she was repeatedly taunted for not bringing sufficient household items from her parental home, including furniture and appliances, and claimed that indirect demands for ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh were made.

Rather than asking her family for financial help, she believed that earning and purchasing the items herself would eventually end the harassment, he said.

Marital discord, physical assault

The family initially believed the couple was experiencing routine marital disagreements. According to the brother, they intervened after she informed them of an alleged incident of physical assault, hoping reconciliation would improve the situation.

It was only on July 3, a day before her death, that she disclosed the extent of the alleged physical abuse, threats and repeated harassment she had faced over the preceding weeks, he claimed.

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Also Read: Delhi shocker: Husband allegedly kills wife with battery, dies by suicide hours later

Warning signs missed?

Looking back, the family believes there were warning signs they failed to fully recognise.

"She became quieter after marriage. We thought she was simply adjusting to a new environment. Whenever we asked, she would say everything was fine," the brother said, adding that some of her childhood friends had also noticed a change in her behaviour.

He further alleged that her husband closely monitored her mobile phone, frequently questioned her over changes to its settings and accused her of infidelity, leading to repeated arguments and physical abuse.

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The brother also claimed he had long been uneasy about his brother-in-law's behaviour, alleging that he often took offence over trivial matters and complained about minor interactions.

According to the family, the alleged controlling behaviour also extended to her communication with her mother and brother. The brother further alleged that after she informed her family about the abuse, her husband threatened to have him assaulted and dismissed from his job if she continued discussing their marital issues with them.

What happened on July 4?

On July 4, she left her office but did not return home. After repeated calls to her phone went unanswered, the family began searching for her. Later that night, a police officer answered a call made to her phone and informed them that she had been admitted to hospital after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Lodhi Colony.

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Delhi Police on Monday arrested the husband under sections relating to dowry death and cruelty by husband or his relatives. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, call records, phone data and other digital evidence to establish the circumstances leading to the woman's death, while the role of other family members remains under investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)