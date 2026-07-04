Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Delhi’s Ranhola

New Delhi: Police said the couple had been married for four to five years and had a three-year-old daughter. (Representative photo)

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband, who later died by suicide after consuming chemical tablets in the Ranhola area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police said the couple had been married for four to five years and had a three-year-old daughter. The man was employed at a private company in Uttam Nagar.

According to police, they received a call from Tilangpur Kotla village regarding an attempted murder on Thursday. “ A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying with a severe head injury. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer) Vikram Singh said.

Police said the accused allegedly assaulted his wife with a battery after suspecting that she was speaking to someone on the phone. He then, allegedly, consumed chemical tablets and took their daughter to his mother’s accommodation in Kotla Vihar Phase-I, around 150 metres away.

Investigators said that he informed his sister that he had killed his wife and had also consumed poison. He asked her to check on the woman’s condition.

“The sister went to the couple’s room, raised an alarm, following which neighbours informed the police,” Singh said, adding that the accused was also taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ranhola police station.

Police said the accused’s motive appears to be his suspicions regarding his wife being in an extramarital relationship. Further investigation is underway.