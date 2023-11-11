Minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

A minor earthquake measuring 2.6 jolted the national capital on Saturday.



“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North District,Delhi, India," the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.



Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 had jolted Nepal with tremors being felt across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The tremors were felt days after a 6.4 magnitude had hit Nepal, killing 153 people and injuring 160 in the worst earthquake since 2015.



The November 3 earthquake had its epicenter in Nepal at a depth of ten kilometers. The citizens in Delhi-NCR rushed out of their homes as the earthquake shook buildings.



On November 7, three earthquake of over 4 magnitude hit western Nepal's Jajarkot, injuring 16 people. “Sixteen people were injured when three aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot in Western Nepal on Monday afternoon. Ten people were injured in Rukum West and six others were injured in Jajarkot,” officials told news agency Reuters.

