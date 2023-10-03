Worrisome? How frequent are earthquakes in Delhi-NCR

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and parts of Lucknow and Uttarakhand experienced two tremors, measuring 4.6 and 6.2 in magnitude, at a depth of 5 km. Seismic activity is not uncommon in this region, occurring approximately every 3-4 months but the epicenter of the temblors was in Nepal where four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, occurred in quick succession, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Delhi Earthquake: The epicenter of the temblors in Delhi-NCR was in Nepal.

In Nepal, the first quake of magnitude 4.6 struck the west region at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 pm, followed by the 6.2 magnitude jolt at 2:51 pm while two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm, respectively.

For the Delhi region, earthquakes in the range of 4-4.5 magnitude are very common. In the last 100 years, about 25-30 such earthquakes have already happened in Delhi without significant damage.

Delhi Earthquake in March

In March this year, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of North India. The epicenter was located 40 kilometers south-southeast of Jurm, in Afghanistan's mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Delhi Earthquake in November 2022

Nepal witnessed three earthquakes November 9, 10 and 12 last year which led to tremors in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

Major Earthquake in 2015

In April 2015, an earthquake on the India-Nepal border of 7.8 magnitude occurred. Seventeen days later, the region experienced another earthquake of 7.3 on May 12 and the aftershocks were felt in parts of India.

