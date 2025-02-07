Delhi election result live: Arvind Kejriwal claims poaching bid, BJP warns of legal action

Delhi election result live: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal leveled serious allegations against the BJP, a day after exit polls predicted its victory in the assembly election.

Delhi election 2025 results live: A day after most exit polls projected a clear BJP victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made serious allegations against the party. On Thursday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to lure AAP candidates ahead of the February 8 poll results....Read More

"Some agencies are showing that the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave the AAP and join their party, they will be made ministers and given ₹15 crore each," Kejriwal posted in Hindi on a microblogging platform X.

Chief minister Atishi, who contested from Kalkaji, also questioned the BJP's actions. "If the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 50 seats, then why are they trying to break our candidates by contacting them?" she asked in a post on X.

Atishi further claimed that the exit polls predicting a BJP win in Delhi were part of a “conspiracy” designed to demoralise AAP candidates.

Voting was held on Wednesday across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi. With results set to be declared on February 8, political parties are engaged in meetings while also taking some time to relax before the outcome.

Preparations for counting day

• The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the Delhi Assembly elections are securely stored in 70 strong rooms under a three-tier security system, an official said on Thursday.

• The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated that 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, assistants, micro-observers, and trained supporting staff, will be deployed on Saturday for vote counting.

• To maintain transparency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected in each assembly constituency for voter slip counting, she added.

• With 699 candidates in the fray, Saturday’s results could significantly impact Delhi’s political scenario. AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, BJP is striving for a strong comeback, and Congress is seeking to regain lost ground.

• Delhi’s voter turnout stood at 60.44% this time. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the turnout was 62.59%, while last year’s Lok Sabha polls saw only 56% participation.

What did exit polls say?

Exit polls have shown mixed predictions regarding the BJP's victory margin. While one poll suggested the party could win 51-60 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, two others indicated an AAP win. Three exit polls released on Thursday forecast a strong BJP performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, estimating a vote share between 48-49% and 45-61 seats in the 70-member House.

• Axis My India, which accurately predicted the 2020 Delhi elections, has projected a 48% vote share for the BJP-led alliance, compared to 42% for the ruling AAP.

• In terms of seat projections, Axis My India estimates BJP winning 45-55 seats, AAP securing 15-25, and Congress getting 0-1 seats. Other parties may also win 0-1 seats.

• P-MARQ exit poll predicts BJP securing 39-49 seats, AAP getting 21-31, and Congress managing 0-1 seats.

• Matrize’s exit poll suggests a close fight, with BJP likely to win 35-40 seats, AAP 32-37, and Congress possibly winning one seat.

•WeePreside exit poll predicts an AAP lead, estimating 46-52 seats for the party, while BJP could get 18-23 seats, and Congress 0-1 seats.

• Today’s Chanakya projects BJP with a 49% vote share and 45-57 seats (51 with an error margin of six), while AAP may secure 13-25 seats with a 41% vote share. Other parties could win 0-3 seats.

• CNX exit poll predicts a massive win for BJP with 49-61 seats and a 49.05% vote share. AAP is projected to get 10-19 seats with a 41.52% vote share. Congress, after a 10-year gap, may win 0-1 seats with 5.37% vote share.