Delhi election result: ‘I love you’, Arvind Kejriwal to Delhi after mega win

The AAP leader, who is set to be a third time chief minister, said his party’s win has given birth to “politics of work” in Delhi.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP leader Arvbind Kejriwal at party headquarters. (Photo Sanjeev Verma/HT)
AAP leader Arvbind Kejriwal at party headquarters. (Photo Sanjeev Verma/HT)
         

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi for keeping their faith in their son and the tremendous support for his Aam Aadmi Party as it looked set to sweep the assembly elections for the third time.

“The people of Delhi, you have done an awesome job. I love you,” he said to a cheering crowd.

The AAP is set to sweep the Delhi election, with more than 60 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The BJP is at seven seats and the Congress once again has failed to open its account.

Flanked by his wife, Sunita, daughter Harshita and son Pulkit, he peppered his speech with victory slogans urging the audience to complete them.

“Friends, I want to thank all the residents of Delhi from the bottom of heart for keeping their faith in their son for the third time. This is not my victory, its the victory of everyone in Delhi. It’s the victory of all those families who considered me as their son and gave their tremendous support and voted for us,” he said.

The AAP leader, who is set to be a third time chief minister, said his party’s win has given birth to “politics of work” in Delhi.

In the run-up to the assembly polls, Kejriwal had repositioned himself as a person focussing on the welfare of the people from being a person always at loggerheads with the authorities.

Playing smart, Kejriwal did not engage the BJP in any blame game and emphasised he would fight the election on local issues and a “positive campaign”.

The win comes as a big boost as the AAP suffered a setback in the 2017 municipal election and was routed in all seven of the Delhi’s parliamentary seats in 2019 as well.

