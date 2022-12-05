Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Can’t meet on Dec 6’, TRS MLA Kavitha writes to CBI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam on December 6, has written to the agency on Monday saying she will able to meet them between December 11-15 due to her preoccupied schedule.

In the letter addressed to Raghavendra Vatsa, DIG, CBI, ACB Delhi, she wrote, “Because of my preoccupied schedule, I would be able to meet you either on December 11, 12, 14 or on 15th of this month whichever was convenient to you at her residence in Hyderabad.”

“Same may please be confirmed at the earliest. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation,” she wrote.

At the same time, Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that her meeting with the CBI officer was without prejudice to her legal rights available under the law, indicating that she might even challenge the CBI notice given to her under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, as a witness.

The CBI had on Friday issued a notice to Kavitha for questioning in the case on December 6 as a witness, as during the course of the investigation, certain facts have emerged with which she may be acquainted. “Hence, your examination of such facts is required in the interest of the investigation,” the notice said.

In her response to the summons on Friday, Kavitha issued a statement saying she informed the authorities that she could meet the CBI officer at her residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request.

However, on Saturday, she changed her stand after holding prolonged discussions with her father K Chandrasekhar Rao. After the discussions, she wrote to the CBI that she wanted to see a copy of the FIR and the complaint, so that she could get acquainted with the case before being examined by the investigating officers.

Vatsa wrote back to her on Sunday saying the copy of the FIR, as well as the complaint, are available on the investigation agency’s website.

Kavitha said she had carefully gone through the contents of the FIR, the list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint. “I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever,” she pointed out.

Last Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Kavitha in the remand report submitted to a Delhi court following the arrest of Amit Arora, one of the accused in the liquor scam. They claimed Kavitha was a key member of the “South Group”, which allegedly paid at least ₹ 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through another arrested businessman Vijay Nair, a close aide of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

A day later, the TRS MLA, addressing the media persons said she is willing to extend full cooperation to the Central investigation agencies, but found fault with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for leaking the remand report to the media to damage her reputation.

She also said she was not afraid of being arrested or going to jail, as long as the people of Telangana were with her.

On November 25 CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case and named seven accused, including AAP’s communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. Sisodia’s name was however not included in the charge sheet.

KCR, who renamed TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi in October, as part of his national expansion plans ahead of the 2024 national polls has been rallying regional parties against the BJP.

