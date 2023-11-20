On Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest, Centre gets Supreme Court notice

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in a money laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam, PTI reported.



A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti sought Centre and ED's response regarding the arrest plea of Sanjay Singh by December 11, 2023. SC has questioned Centre and ED regarding the arrest plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh (HT Archive)

The bench ordered that if Singh files a petition for regular bail in the interregnum, then it should be considered independent of the observation made in the Delhi High Court's judgement dated October 20.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED in relation with the Delhi excise policy case on October 4, and had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court verdict.

The High Court, in its earlier order, had refused to interfere with his arrest in the case, saying it could not impute a political motive to a premier investigating agency in the absence of material on record.

The ED has been building a case against Sanjay Singh and several other accused on the basis of the probe launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

Singh was further sent to ED custody following the probe that stated he played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which has become the brunt of controversy and political warfare for the AAP government.

