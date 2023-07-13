PM Modi dials up Shah, Delhi L-G from France, takes stock of flood-like situation in capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit in France, made a phone call to home minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday to get a status update on the deluge in Delhi.

The official twitter account of the home minister informed that the PM dialled Shah as the water level in Yamuna river breached the danger mark in Delhi. The HM told the PM that the water levels are expected to decrease within a day. “UHM Shah briefed him that…he is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the LG Delhi. A sufficient number of NDRF teams have being deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need,” the tweet added.

In a tweet, the LG said that the PM also enquired about the relief measures and asked to get help from the Centre for the same.

“Honorable Prime Minister Mr.@narendramodi ji called from France and inquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central Government,” the Delhi LG tweeted.

The water level in Yamuna, which rose to a record high of 208.62 metres due to the discharge of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage on Thursday, is likely to come down to 208.45 metres by early Friday morning, according to the flood forecast by the Upper Yamuna Division of the Central Water Commission.

Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

