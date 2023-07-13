PM Modi lands in Paris for two-day visit, receives ceremonial welcome. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (3L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2L) stand in front of French Republican Guards at the Orly airport in Orly, Paris' suburb.(AFP)

Modi was welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said in his departure statement.

"We also work together on regional and global issues," he added.