Delhi floods to worsen? Met department predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal from July 14

The monsoon will weaken a bit tomorrow but will again intensify from July 14 with heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next four to five days, a senior meteorological department official said on Wednesday.

People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river wade through floodwaters of the swollen river while relocating to a safer place, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The intensity of rainfall will be less today and tomorrow. Monsoon will become bit weak and light rainfall will occur in Himachal Pradesh. However, monsoon will once again intensify from July 14 and rains will continue for the next 4-5 days,” Shimla Meteorological Department chief Surendra Pal told PTI.

Incessant rainfall in north India for the past few days and the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage have resulted in an all-time high water level of the Yamuna river in the national capital. The water level in Yamuna is likely to reach 208.3 m by 9am on Thursday, according to the latest flood forecast by Central Water Commission.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, he said it will take some time for the water level in the river to recede.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that "if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed" and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"Following my letter, I got a call from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect in the water level of the Yamuna," he said at a press conference after the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the latest forecast of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from July 14 may subsequently result in increasing the water level in Yamuna and worsen the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has requested those living in low-lying areas in the vicinity of Yamuna to vacate their homes immediately.

Delhi LG VK Saxena has called a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of Yamuna, reported PTI quoting Raj Niwas officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON