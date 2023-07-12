Yamuna level rises to 207.71m, water enters Delhi's Ring Road

The water level of Yamuna has risen to a record 207.71m in Delhi, with floodwater entering the Ring Road in several areas, including Kashmiri Gate and Majnu ka Tila. The green belt along the bank of the Yamuna River has been completely flooded as the water level of Yamuna continues to rise. New Delhi: Under-construction flyovers are seen partially submerged in floodwaters after levels of the Yamuna river rose to an all-time high.(PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has, meanwhile, sought the central government's intervention to limit the speed with which the water from the Hathinikund barrage in Haryana is being released. In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said the water level in Yamuna is rising despite “no rains in Delhi” in the last two days and pointed to “abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage”.

The chief minister noted that the previous highest level in Yamuna was recorded in 1978 at 207.49m when the national capital witnessed a major flood situation.

“According to the estimate of the Central Water Commission, the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 meters tonight, which is very worrying,” he added.

Pointing out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks, Kejriwal stated, “The news of flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation.”

With the water level already reaching 207.71m at 4pm, the flood situation is likely to worsen in Delhi.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased to 3,59,760 cusecs at 11 am on Tuesday, the highest in the last three days. It remained above the 2 lakh cusec mark till Wednesday morning.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON