e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind

Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind

Pawan Gupta had moved a fresh application before the Delhi court seeking a stay on the hanging, as his mercy plea is pending before the President after the court dismissed their application seeking stay on hanging earlier on Monday.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta.
File photo of Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta.
         

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case. The Delhi government had earlier recommended rejecting Gupta’s mercy petition.

He was the only one out of the four convicts to not have exhausted all the legal remedies.

On Monday, a court in Delhi again deferred the execution of the four convicts in the case, which was slated for Tuesday, till further orders, after their lawyer AP Singh pointed out that Gupta has filed a mercy petition with the President.

The four convicts - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar - were scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on March 3.

Pawan Gupta had moved a fresh application before the Delhi court seeking a stay on the hanging, as his mercy plea is pending before the President after the court dismissed their application seeking stay on hanging earlier on Monday.

He filed the mercy petition after his curative petition was rejected by Supreme Court on Monday morning.

The case pertains to the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, christened Nirbhaya bythe media, in the Capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

tags
top news
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
8 missing MLAs in MP put Kamal Nath govt in a fix; 4 are back, claims Cong
8 missing MLAs in MP put Kamal Nath govt in a fix; 4 are back, claims Cong
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Rubicon SUV in India
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Rubicon SUV in India
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news